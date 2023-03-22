'Drag & Donuts' event at Florida school canceled after state questions appropriateness

A Florida high school organization's after-school event, dubbed "Drag & Donuts," has been canceled following intervention by state officials, according to the school's principal.

In a recorded voice message sent to parents, the principal of Orlando's Boone High School said the event was not a drag show, but rather "an opportunity for the students to hear a positive message of acceptance and love."

Dr. Hector Maestre said a guest speaker had been invited to talk to students at their regularly scheduled meeting. "This was to be the third year the speaker has addressed this club," Maestre said.

As a result of a call from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), the event was canceled, according to Maestre. "The Department questioned whether the event was age and developmentally appropriate and indicated any administrator, teacher, or staff member in attendance may be investigated and jeopardize their professional license," Maestre explained.

The reported action by the FDOE comes as Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law, which critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, could be expanding. The 2022 law prohibited instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and required it to be "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" in higher grades.

Earlier this month, a Republican lawmaker in the Florida House filed a proposal that would bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade. Under the bill filed by Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, the "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" test would continue to apply in ninth through 12th grades.

FOX 35 on Wednesday learned that Gov. Ron DeSantis is wanting to expand the law even further by prohibiting any instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for all grades unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take.

The governor's new proposal doesn't appear to require the approval of lawmakers and would instead go to a vote by the Florida Board of Education. That board will likely pass the proposal because the board is led by people who the governor has appointed.

The vote will take place at 9 a.m. April 19 at the Florida State Capitol Complex, 400 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32399, Cabinet Meeting Room LL03.