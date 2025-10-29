Worrell reports high conviction rates, renews calls for funding, juvenile justice reforms

The Brief State Attorney Monique Worrell reported 100% conviction rates in key crimes and urged lawmakers to boost funding for her understaffed office. She called for reforms to give prosecutors more discretion in serious juvenile cases. The update comes amid ongoing tension between Worrell, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Attorney General James Uthmeirer.



State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on her office’s performance.

Worrell highlighted staffing and funding challenges, and renewed calls for legislative changes to Florida’s juvenile justice system. She also addressed the arrest and subsequent release of Jacoby Tillman, a suspect in the attack of a woman on an Orange County jogging trail in July, who was granted bond.

Holding offenders accountable

Big picture view:

State Attorney Monique Worrell reported progress and renewed calls for resources and reforms during her quarterly update on the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Worrell, who serves as the top prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, said her office continues to focus on "data-driven methods to hold offenders accountable."

The state attorney said her office continues to struggle with staff retention due to low pay. Worrell urged lawmakers to address underfunding in her circuit and to reform the juvenile justice system, arguing that prosecutors and judges need more discretion in handling serious juvenile offenders.

The news conference comes amid continued tension between Worrell and state leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeirer. Worrell was previously suspended by DeSantis in August 2023 but later reinstated after winning reelection in 2024.

Worrell said she remains focused on improving transparency, securing fair funding, and promoting both accountability and rehabilitation within Florida’s justice system.

Case backlogs, staff retention

By the numbers:

Worrell reported that her office processed 680 non-arrest cases in the last quarter, filing 16 and declining to prosecute 664. She also noted a 100% conviction rate in homicide, felony domestic violence, and economic crime trials.

Worrell emphasized her ongoing struggle to retain experienced attorneys. She said her office has requested 13 additional experienced prosecutors, salary increases of 5% to 10%, and a higher starting salary for assistant state attorneys — from $70,000 to $85,000. Support staff should also receive an $8,000 increase, she said.

"We’ll never be competitive with the private market," Worrell said. "But at least we can stop the bleeding of individuals leaving here so frequently to go into the private market."

Despite being Florida’s third-largest circuit, the Ninth Judicial Circuit ranks among the lowest in per capita funding, she said.

Worrell is also requesting additional staff (11 positions) to accommodate the three new judges added to the circuit court.

Addressing juvenile crime

Local perspective:

Worrell called for reforms to give prosecutors more discretion in serious juvenile cases.

"We are still dealing with the juvenile justice system, where [neither] the state, nor the court, have control over how long juveniles stay in the juvenile justice system."

Worrell said that when a juvenile commits a crime, she faces two options: keep them in juvenile court or file them in adult court.

"Sometimes neither of those options are appropriate," Worrell said.

She is proposing that the legislature give the state and courts an increased say in the outcome in juvenile cases. She is also proposing an amendment that will allow juvenile records to be expunged and another for adult records, rather than one overall.

"This is aimed at maintaining public safety, but also supporting rehabilitation," Worrell said.

Who is Jacoby Tillman?

The backstory:

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was attacked on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Yates Road shortly on the morning of July 25.

Investigators allege that the woman was running when Jacoby Tillman grabbed her from behind, choked her until she lost consciousness, and left her partially undressed.

After being on the run for more than two months, Tillman was arrested on Oct. 10 — but released just two days later on a $9,500 bond.

He has a prior criminal history, including a 2022 battery conviction and a state prison sentence, completed in November 2025.

His release sparked frustration and outrage and prompted calls for his bond to be revoked.

How did Tillman’s bond get revoked?

Judge Elaine Barbour granted Tillman bond after he was accused of attempted sexual battery, battery, and false imprisonment.

"The State Attorney’s Office filed for a pretrial detention in that case and, over our objection, the court granted him a bond," Worrell explained.

Through a collaboration with the State Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Worrell said new information and violation of his pretrial release conditions came to light. The State Attorney’s office filed a motion to receive the evidence and to have Tillman’s bond revoked.

"Mr. Tillman will likely be incarcerated as he awaits the disposition of his charges," Worrell said.

Tillman’s current charges, after a review of the state attorney’s sex crimes unit, include attempted first-degree murder, attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation and battery by one prior.

Watch the full press conference