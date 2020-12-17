Dr. Phillips Center resuming indoor stage productions

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has canceled or postponed more than 300 shows since March. It is now resuming onstage productions -- indoors -- but the theater experience has undergone a major set change.

"Nothing can replace live theater so, always, in our vision was ‘how can we get back to doing live theater in a safe way,’" said Gabriel Preisser, Executive Director, Opera Orlando.

The Dr. Phillips Center implementing changes that start at the door. Temperature checks will be required before the security check, which has also been upgraded with new technology.

"It allows us to screen your bags, without any contact, at all," said Lorri Shaban, Dr. Phillips Center spokesperson.

Inside the venue, there are hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers on the floor, and there is the frequent disinfectant of the facility. Inside the theater, seating will be in an every-other row, three seats between parties configuration.

"It’s almost like we’ve created a little bubble for you, in there," said Shaban.

Occupancy capped at 35 percent, masks must be worn when not eating or drinking, and dismissal will be different after the show.

"We ask everyone to stay seated and our ushers release the rows so that we can manage the lines going out," said Shaban.

The Opera also making changes.

"To keep everyone spread out and safe, we had to put the orchestra on-stage, over forty musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, they’ll be behind the singers, all spread out," said Preisser.

And there will be no live chorus, to reduce the number of performers on-stage.

"We came up with the idea of pre-recording the chorus, both audio and visual and they pop up on these two Jumbotron screens if you will," said Preisser.

"If you’re going to a restaurant, a movie theater, or holiday shopping, frankly, this is a much more safe and controlled environment for you," said Shaban.

It’s been a rough year for nearly every industry but the entertainment industry has been disproportionately devastated.

"It’s sad to see how many artists are struggling, you know, so many artists live gig-to-gig and they can’t have an income, provide for their families," said Preisser.

Gabriel Preisser with Opera Orlando says revenue is down 75%, compared to last year.

"Our industry has been the hardest hit," said Shaban, "it has been a dramatic impact to our bottom line."

But on Thursday, Opera Orlando will become the first opera in the united states since the pandemic, to put on an indoor show.

"We’re very excited to return to live theater, tonight," said Preisser.

Preisser hopes being the first will encourage other opera companies to follow.

"There is a ray of hope out there for other companies, that they can see that there is a way to do it, in a safe way," said Preisser.

For those still not comfortable attending an indoor show, the Dr. Phillips Center now has a venue outside called the Front Yard with a full lineup of acts scheduled over the next several months. Seating is in pods, separated by party. Food and drinks are brought to your pod.

