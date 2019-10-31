Dr. Phillips Center reaches deal with Ballet and Opera

article

After months of negotiation, the Dr. Philips Center for Performing Arts and the Orlando Ballet have reached a deal allowing the company to perform at the soon-to-be completed Steinmetz Hall. The Ballet had raised concerns that the venue was raising rental rates to the point where the company could not afford to perform at the new venue.

Officials with the Ballet tell The News Station, the rates have been lowered and DPAC has locked the rates in for the next two years and agreed to only raise fees at a maximum rate of 2 percent annually.

Shane Jewell, Executive Director of the Orlando Ballet released the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that Orlando Ballet has secured dates, terms and conditions for our 2020-21 season at Dr. Phillips Center. We look forward to announcing soon an incredible Inaugural Mainstage Season in Steinmetz Hall. Our annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker, will remain in The Disney Theater given overwhelming growth of annual attendance, and to accommodate our annual performances for over 16,000 Central Florida 2nd Graders. The 2020-21 Season will also include performances at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre.The Dr. Phillips Center is indeed a crown jewel of the community, and we are proud to call it our performance home. Its success is paramount to the overall success of the arts in Central Florida. We believe the candid and open dialogue over the past several months has resulted in a positive outcome for all involved. Orlando Ballet is proud to have taken a leadership role alongside our colleagues at Opera Orlando, and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Not only has Opera Orlando achieved rate and contractual parity, but so has every other not-for-profit seeking to perform in Steinmetz Hall.

"We applaud the Dr. Phillips Center leadership for re-imagining its rate structure and rental agreement to be more in line with industry standards and reflective of the true partnership that must exist between a city’s cultural arts organizations and the performing arts center. As we are all not-for-profit organizations, we recognize and appreciate the challenges they face and stand ready to help."

"Most of all, we thank Mayor Demings and Mayor Dyer for their leadership in resolving open issues and providing new cultural arts funding that will be of immeasurable help toward meeting our mission and expanding our reach. To be sure, we all have to continue working hard to ensure our evolving cultural arts community grows and thrives. We must continue to build our audience and patron base to sustain our mission and to attract world class talent and artists to Orlando. We have made progress, and with our both our new forever home and new performance home now secure, we can turn our attention to building our operating and financial strength. As a first, next step, we will be announcing exciting news in November.”

The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Cente released the following statement:

“We have reached agreements with both Orlando Ballet and Opera Orlando that pave the way for their performances in Steinmetz Hall for the 2020/2021 inaugural season. Each organization received our new Arts for Every Life rental rates as well as the lowest negotiated rates for pass-through costs such as guest services, custodial and security. We were able to provide a few additional modifications, but the core components of the contracts remain largely unchanged and are favorable to all parties involved. Contract discussions continue with Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and we anticipate signing an agreement with them soon.

We look forward to the celebratory, long-awaited opening of Steinmetz Hall.”

Advertisement

Negotiations continue with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.