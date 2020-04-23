Dr. Gadget arranges a $400,000 product donation to help Los Angeles during pandemic

You may have seen Dr. Gadget on FOX 11 News often giving away big prizes to our viewers, but this time, he worked with several companies to arrange a $400,000 product donation to the city of Los Angeles.

With the generous contributions, Dr. Gadget was able to get 10,000 bottles of Skin Defense, an all-natural, non-toxic protective spray, to the Salvation Army for distribution throughout the city to places such as food banks, anyone serving food, the homeless and various community-based partners.

Additionally, more than 300 Crane humidifiers were donated to the Los Angeles Convention Center, which was converted last month into a federal field hospital by the California National Guard. The humidifiers help relieve relieves cough, cold, and flu symptoms and can be converted into personal steam inhalers for patients.

