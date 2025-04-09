Dozens killed in nightclub roof collapse including singer with ties to Orlando

The Brief A roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, killed dozens, including singer Rubby Pérez and former MLB players. Hundreds more were injured, and rescue crews continue to search for survivors in the rubble. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, with authorities working to determine what happened.



The death toll is rising after a nightclub roof collapsed Tuesday, killing dozens, including two former Major League Baseball players and popular singer Rubby Pérez, who had performed in the Orlando area.

‘So humble and genuine’

What we know:

The roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, collapsed on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, including two former Major League Baseball players and popular merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

Pérez, who had ties to Orlando and was a regular at local restaurant Tu Casa, was performing when the roof came down. Authorities continue to search for survivors in the rubble, with hundreds more injured.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the roof collapse is still under investigation, and officials have not yet determined why it occurred. It's also unclear how many people may still be trapped under the rubble, though authorities are hopeful that some survivors remain.

The backstory:

Rubby Pérez, a beloved singer in the merengue community, was performing at the Jet Set nightclub when the incident occurred. The nightclub in Santo Domingo was hosting a packed concert that quickly turned into a disaster.

Pérez, known for his down-to-earth nature, had visited Orlando's Tu Casa restaurant, where he was described as humble and genuine. In addition to Pérez, former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and legislator Bray Vargas were among the injured.

Local perspective:

The collapse has shaken both the Dominican Republic and its communities abroad, particularly in Florida, where many have connections to the victims. The loss of Rubby Pérez, in particular, has been felt deeply in the merengue music world and among his fans, including those in Orlando.

What they're saying:

Evelyn Rodríguez Ureña, owner of Tu Casa restaurant in Orlando, said Pérez was "so humble and genuine." She added that he was "loved by so many."

Pérez was headlining a concert there that night.

"People go out to have a great time thinking they're coming home," Ureña said. "These people didn't have a chance."

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-story club, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

"We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," he said.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi, was among the victims. Meanwhile, the injured include former Major League baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel and legislator Bray Vargas and merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed onto patrons, officials said.

Enrique Paulino was Perez's manager. He told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group’s saxophonist.

"It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner," he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are "working tirelessly" to help those affected.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred," he wrote.

What's next:

Rescue crews are still searching through the rubble for survivors.

