Downtown Orlando tech hub brings opportunities for 'innovation and entrepreneurship'

A new chapter in Central Florida’s tech scene is underway with the grand opening of a tech hub in downtown Orlando.

With the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the hub officially opened its doors, led by the UCF Business Incubation Program, Innovate Orlando, and OMG Labs. Located in the heart of the city, the hub aims to provide vital resources to tech companies, fueling growth and innovation in the area.

"There wasn’t a place where innovation and entrepreneurship could thrive and grow," said Rob Panepinto, Director of Innovation Districts Strategy, highlighting the need for a dedicated tech hub.

The hub will support startups in fields such as artificial intelligence, 3D simulation, and virtual reality, offering high-tech resources and networking opportunities to bridge the gap between creativity and commercialization.

"We now want to open the doors to the community so that if you’re an entrepreneur looking to scale your business, this is the place for you," Panepinto added. "And if you’re a nonprofit organization, this is a place where you can leverage our office space."

City of Orlando leaders joined UCF representatives at the opening, expressing optimism about the potential opportunities for growth and collaboration. "Orlando is thriving in tech," said Shan Rose. "This is our way to support innovation and create a place where dreams can become reality."

With a mission to foster big ideas and build the next wave of tech giants, Tech Hub Orlando is ready to fuel innovation in the heart of downtown.

