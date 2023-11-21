Downtown Orlando roads closed due to multiple police, fire presence

There is a large presence of police officers and firefighters in downtown Orlando near the intersection of Church St. and Garland Ave.

No immediate details were released, but officials said there does not appear to be a threat to the public, and they anticipate clearing the scene before 7 p.m.

However, some roads have been closed as a result, causing delays in rush-hour traffic. SunRail also said it is experiencing disruption in service.

The following roads are presently closed:

W. Church St. to Orange Ave.

W. Pine St. to E. Pine St.

W. South St. to E. South St.

SunRail said its northbound trains are running from Poinciana Station to the Orlando Regional Medical Center/Amtrak Station and from the LYNX Central Station to DeBary Station. Southbound trains are running from DeBary Station to LYNX Central Station and from Orlando Regional Medical Center/Amtrak Station to Poinciana Station.

Train P324 NB is delayed by approximately 40 minutes, while P326 NB and P327 SB are experiencing a delay of 20 minutes. There are no trains at Church St. Station until further notice, SunRail said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.