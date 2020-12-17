Downtown Orlando becomes winter wonderland during month-long holiday event

article

Snow in Orlando? Crazier things have happened in 2020.

The ’30 Days of City District’ holiday event is happening now through December 30, and yes, there will be snow!

The socially-distanced event features restaurants running dining promotions, snow falling at Heritage Square, festive storefronts of businesses and a new landmark tree in the roundabout on historic Church Street.

The not-for-profit organization City District spearheaded the event to provide a safe and festive outing for visitors and to bring them back to downtown Orlando where businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn’t want to do a traditional event this year that would attract people to gather, plus our (City) District (Main Street District) is now much larger than the previous Church Street District, so creating cheer that could be enjoyed throughout was our priority," said Rosangela Parker, Executive Director of the City District. "We wanted to create an environment where residents, our daytime professionals, our nightlife crowd and visitors are encouraged to stroll our streets and patronize our establishments this holiday season."

Ten downtown eateries will have dining specials, ranging from $8-$35. Businesses throughout the District, including CI Group and Artisan’s Table, have decorated their "storefronts" as part of Deck the District, a collaboration between Downtown Arts District and City District.

Visitors can also walk a pathway through Heritage Square where snow flurries fill the air on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The public is encouraged to use the hashtag #deckthedistrict when attending the event for a chance to win prizes from businesses in the City District.

For more information and menus of participating restaurants, go HERE.