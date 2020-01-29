Donations roll in ahead of cleanup event at DeLand sanctuary

Several people and rescue groups are expected this weekend at Journey’s End, an animal sanctuary in rural DeLand.

Renee Sortman said she felt compelled to organize the event after hearing of last month’s news. Volusia County Animal Services removed 16 animals it said were in need of immediate medical attention.

“I’ve been here all my life I’ve known about her for years and years,” said Sortman, an Edgewater resident, about the sanctuary’s owner 92-year-old Florence Thuot.

The Facebook event titled “Journey’s End Animal Sanctuary - New Beginnings” received a lot of attention - with dozens planning to attend.

Manager Stacy Good said the non-profit organization has been flooded with donations and calls from people all over.

“They just want to know how to donate, whether it’s time, whether it’s money. I’ve had a couple people call from different states wanting to come down for the actual event," she said.

The sanctuary is Thuot’s home turned hospice, taking in abused, neglected and special needs animals since the mid 1970s.

During the search warrant last month, the county said it appreciated Thuot’s mission and service to animals; however, a veterinarian recommended the animals be seized.

Wednesday, the county released an update on the animal’s conditions:

“All of the 16 animals are still recovering with positive progress. Prince, a male paralyzed cat, is now weight-bearing on both his rear legs. Daisy, a female paralyzed dog, is being fitted for a new wheelchair and her infection has cleared up. None of the animals are in need of euthanasia at this time. We’re hopeful the animals will be able to be adopted out after they finish receiving the medical care that they need, and we'll know more once the complete course of treatments have been completed.”

Sortman said this weekend’s event is just round one, with more events planned in the future.

“We are going to be reaching out periodically for other things that possibly need to be done,” she said.