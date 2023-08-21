Judge sets bond for Trump, allies in Georgia election interference case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has officially set former President Donald J. Trump's bond at $200,000 regarding the multiple charges he faces in connection to alleged interference in the state's 2020 election. Two other allies charged in the case were also given their bond orders early.

Trump faces 13 charges. His RICO charge was set at $80,000. Other charges including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, filing false documents among others have been set at $10,000 a piece.

Kenneth John Chesebro and Ray Stallings Smith III also received consent bond orders Monday. Chesebro faces seven charges set at $100,000, while Smith faces 12 set at $50,000.

Bond can be posted as cash, commercial surety, or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program, according to the consent bond order.

Trump later posted to his platform "Truth Social" saying he assumed his bond was set at $200,000 because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis thought he may be a flight risk.

"I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight risk’ – I'd fly far away, maybe to Russa, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again," he said.

The consent bond order also requires each of the defendants to appear in court, abstain from intimidation tactics against any witnesses or cause any otherwise obstruction of justice. Trump's order is the only one that specifies that this includes any posts, or reposts, made to social media.

These bond being preset will not replace any of the defendant's spending time at the Fulton County Jail to be booked. Trump, and all 18 other defendants charged in the case, will still have to turn themselves into the county jail in-person by Friday, according to District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Monday evening, Trump announced he would be turning himself in sometime on Thursday, Aug. 24.

