Dollar Tree to hire 25,000 workers for holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a job? Dollar Tree is gearing up to hire tens of thousands of new workers.
The discount chain is holding its 5th annual hiring event from October 19 - 23.
The company plans to bring on 25,000 new employees nationwide, in both full and part-time positions at its 15,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores, and 26 distribution centers.
As Dollar Tree prepares for the holiday season, they are bringing aboard a variety of positions including, managers, cashiers, warehouse associates, and seasonal workers.