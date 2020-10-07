Dollar Tree to hire 25,000 workers for holiday season

article

Need a job? Dollar Tree is gearing up to hire tens of thousands of new workers.

The discount chain is holding its 5th annual hiring event from October 19 - 23.

The company plans to bring on 25,000 new employees nationwide, in both full and part-time positions at its 15,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores, and 26 distribution centers.

As Dollar Tree prepares for the holiday season, they are bringing aboard a variety of positions including, managers, cashiers, warehouse associates, and seasonal workers.