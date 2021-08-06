Dollar General chairs recalled over amputation, laceration hazards

article

More than 150,000 folding chairs sold at Dollar General are being recalled after consumer reports of amputating or lacerating several fingers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The True Living Sling Loungers "can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if [a] finger gets caught in the metal folding joints," the agency said in its recall notice.

The recall was initiated following three reports that the chair's metal folding joints resulted in "amputations or lacerations to fingers," according to the recall.

The recalled chairs were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide between January 2019 and September 2019.

Consumers are told to stop using the product "immediately" and to cut the fabric in order to render it unusable, according to CPSC. Additionally, consumers can contact Dollar General to return the recalled items for a full refund.

Representatives for Dollar General did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.