DOJ: Man arrested in Orlando for Capitol riot involvement

The Department of Justice confirmed late Monday evening that another person has been arrested in Orlando for their involvement in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They said that Dillon Paul Homol is in custody in Orlando and will make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida. Authorities continue to identify and arrest others.

