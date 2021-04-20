Dogs on the beach? Volusia County discusses controversial topic 

article

The Volusia County council voted Tuesday to move forward with a discussion about allowing dogs on the beach.

Many think we should share the beaches with our four-legged friends.

"There will always be someone who will not follow the rules. We all know that, but I think the people who want this and that would work together, would come together to make the appropriate allotments to have our dogs on the beach," said a woman during public comment.

But others think it’s not the place for them.

"What if you have a car hit a dog and run it over? I guarantee you, you’re gonna get sued again," argued another woman.

Nanette McKeel Petrella is with a group called "Daytona Dog Beach," which has gained nearly 500 members on Facebook. She and supporters think the county needs more dog-friendly options on the sand.

"Our hope is to receive a green light to begin working with our key partners to allow for dog-friendly beach options in the county. Done appropriately, I see the potential a dog-friendly [beach] has to unite our community in support of this labor of love," she said.

Council voted to have staff do more research on the topic that would be discussed at a later date. No decision was made at Tuesday's meeting.