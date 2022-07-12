Dog thief breaks into home and steals family dog

A Lake Nona man says someone broke into his home and stole his Australian Shepherd.

"We were shocked!" Shocked by their surveillance, to discover a dog thief in their home, while everyone was away.

Cesar Chavira says 1 ½ year old Oscar is an important member of his family. "He’s like my little son. When I get him home, I can take him for a car ride, because he loves car rides." Cesar says the thief shattered a window and got inside his Lake Nona home, taking Oscar the Australian Shepherd.

Orlando police are investigating, looking for the suspect spotted in this surveillance. "The fact that they went into my house, that made it more upsetting. And then they took my dog."

They took Oscar, but left Stormy the husky behind. Even she’s heartbroken over losing her furry friend. "She still looks disappointed. You could tell she’s not the same."Cesar believes Oscar will be used to breed. He says Australian Shepherds are expensive dogs. According to Aussieuniversity.com they range from 600 to three-thousand-dollars. "It’s a beautiful dog."

Cesar doesn’t think any of his neighbors are to blame. "I’ve gone to parks around the area. Somebody probably followed me home."

He’s determined to find his friendly, brown dog, with freckles on his nose. "There’s a 100-percent I’m not giving up until I get him."

Cesar plans to use his burglar alarm from now on. Anyone with information about Oscar, should call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

