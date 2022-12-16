Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted

A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!

Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.

Last month, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle 4-year-old dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.

The sweet pup was trembling when the officer finally lifted her out of the garbage can, he said. Orange County Animal Services said they believe she was in the trash can for at least two days.