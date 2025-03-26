Dog the Bounty Hunter, wife to speak with detention inmates in Flagler County

The Brief Duane Lee Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and his wife, Francie, are speaking with Flagler County detention inmates on Wednesday. The couple will be speaking about how it's never too late to turn your life around. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.



Flagler County is welcoming two special guests today — Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Francie. The couple will be speaking to detention inmates about how it's never too late to turn your life around.

How to watch

What we know:

Duane Lee Champman and Francie Chapman will be joined at the event by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which is located at 1002 Justice Lane, Bunnell, Florida.

FOX 35 News is attending and will place the full video of the event at the top of this story after its completion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28:TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits "FOX & Friends" at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images) Expand

Who is Dog the Bounty Hunter?

The backstory:

Dog the Bounty Hunter is an American TV personality, bounty hunter and former bail bondsman.

He first became famous after he captured Andrew Luster, a rapist and Max Factor heir, in 2003 in Mexico.

The following year, he was given his own series, "Dog the Bounty Hunter" on A&E. He then appeared on a similarly-formatted TV show, alongside his wife and business partner the late Beth Chapman, called "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," on CMT.

His latest series, "Dog's Most Wanted," aired on WGN America in late 2019.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: