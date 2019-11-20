Doctors respond to American Medical Association's call for ban on all vaping products

This week, the American Medical Association called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices that don't meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. So far, none of the products have been reviewed or approved for that use by the FDA.

The AMA stating a surge of underage vaping users. Stephanie Caccomo, an FDA press officer, said the agency is "committed to doing everything we can to prevent kids from using tobacco products and will continue to develop a policy approach that aligns with that concern."

Dr. Matt Knight, an Orlando area doctor, said the FDA is studying the effects of vaping on the body, but currently there is no hard evidence.

"One of the big problems with e-cigarette is there's not a lot of information available," said Dr. Knight.

Recently, a 28-year-old Orlando man died. His doctors believe it was related to vaping, but are still investigating.

"There's been this huge problem across the country, people dying using vaping products. We think that's due to a contaminant but we don't know for sure."