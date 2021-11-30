Diver comes face-to-face with great white shark in viral video

A video has gone viral after an underwater photographer in Hawaii came face-to-face with a great white shark.

The man spotted the shark while diving off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

TRENDING: Florida woman recreates photos with parents at Disney World 49 years later

Deron Verbeck says the great white was more than 15-feet-long and was spotted about 100 feet below the surface. He says the shark wasn't behaving in a threatening way so he stuck around.

TRENDING: Video of Florida python hunter's mom helping trap big snake goes viral

Verbeck says he's just grateful he did not end up as fish food because of the encounter.

Like viral videos? Subscribe to FOX 35 News on YouTube

Afterwards, Verbeck joked on Facebook : "Well check this one off the list of things ‘I shouldn’t have been swimming with.’"

TRENDING: 'Stuff of nightmares': Rare, deep-sea fish found on California beach

An expert says great whites typically only act aggressive when they're actively searching for food.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest viral stories.