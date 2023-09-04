Dive back into Jimmy Buffett's final Florida concert with stacked setlist

The music world lost a true legend Sept. 1 with the passing of Jimmy Buffett. While the "Margaritaville" singer played what would be his last show in Rhode Island in July, he made a handful of appearances in Florida earlier this year.

The 76-year-old icon, who fought Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years leading up to his death, sang his hit songs in the Sunshine State for the last time in February. His last show in the state was at Hollywood's Hard Rock Live on February 15.

He also played four shows in Key West in the weeks before that at the Key West Theater and Coffee Butler Amphitheater.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett and the cast during the curtain call at the Opening Night of The Jimmy Buffett Musical "Escape To Margaritaville" on Broadway at The Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Here's a look at the setlist for Jimmy Buffett's last-ever show in Florida, according to setlist.fm:

Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes Pencil Thin Mustache Fins Grapefruit—Juicy Fruit Growing Older but Not Up Volcano Son of a Son of a Sailor It's Five O'Clock Somewhere (Alan Jackson cover) Come Monday Cheeseburger in Paradise Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season Coconut Telegraph Little Martha (The Allman Brothers Band cover) (Mac McAnally) Knees of My Heart The Wino and I Know He Went to Paris One Particular Harbour A Pirate Looks at Forty Back Where I Come From (Mac McAnally cover) Margaritaville Last Mango in Paris (Encore) Tin Cup Chalice (Encore)

Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island. He was 76 years old.

He died peacefully surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs, according to a statement posted to his website and social media accounts.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement read.

Buffett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Slagsvol, and his three children: Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

FOX News contributed to this report.