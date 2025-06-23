Invest 90L could become short-lived tropical depression or storm, NHC says

The Brief Invest 90L, located 500 miles east of Bermuda, shows signs of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or storm with a 70% chance of development but poses no threat to land. Conditions are marginally favorable for development through Monday, but will turn unfavorable by Tuesday as the system moves northeastward over open Atlantic waters. Despite a quiet start, NOAA and CSU predict an above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting 13–19 named storms and up to 5 major hurricanes.



The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been quiet through its first three weeks, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring a tropical disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic that is showing signs of increased organization and could soon develop into a short-lived tropical depression.

As of Monday morning, the system—designated Invest 90L, a term the NHC uses to identify areas under investigation for potential development—is producing showers and thunderstorms linked to a low-pressure area about 500 miles east of Bermuda, which has shown increased organization overnight.

NHC: Invest 90L could become tropical depression or storm

According to meteorologists, recent satellite-derived wind data indicates that the system has developed a well-defined surface circulation, with maximum sustained winds estimated between 30 and 35 mph.

Environmental conditions are considered marginally favorable for further development. If the current thunderstorm activity continues and the system becomes slightly more organized, a tropical depression — or possibly a short-lived tropical storm — could form as early as later today, the NHC said in its Monday morning Tropical Weather Outlook.

"By Tuesday, this system is expected to encounter less favorable environmental conditions, ending its opportunity for further development," the NHC stated. "Regardless of development, the system is forecast to move northeastward at 5 to 10 mph, remaining over the open waters of the central Atlantic."

Invest 90L currently has a high 70% chance of development within the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.

Regardless of development, this system will not threaten any land areas as it moves northeastward at 5-10 mph across the open waters of the central Atlantic, FOX Weather reported.

Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Andrea. Typically, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season forms around June 20.

How long is Atlantic hurricane season? When does it end?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2025. Though, the peak of hurricane season is typically August to September.

Hurricane season predictions: Above average

Forecasters with Colorado State University and NOAA both expected to have an above-average season. That comes down to the number of expected named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes compared to an average season.

How many storms do we see in an average season?

14 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

CSU's 2025 hurricane season prediction

17 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

13-19 named storms

6-10 hurricanes

3-5 major hurricanes

