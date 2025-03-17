Disturbance appears in the Atlantic months before the official start of the 2025 hurricane season

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical low-pressure system in the northern Atlantic, but it is not expected to develop further as it moves into strong winds and dry air.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a disturbance in the northern Atlantic, months before the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

What we know:

The non-tropical area of low pressure is about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and is causing strong winds and large disorganized storms, officials said Monday in a 12:20 p.m. Special Tropical Weather Outlook.

It has a low 10% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Forecasters said the system, however, is not expected to develop further as it moves northward into an area with strong winds and dry air.

What they're saying:

"Additional development is not expected as it moves into an environment of strong upper-level winds and dry air tonight and Tuesday," the NHC said in a post on X.

Officials stated that no additional Special Tropical Weather Outlooks are planned for this system unless conditions warrant.

When does the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season start?

The season runs from June 1 to November 30, 2025. However, it is possible for a rare system to develop outside those timeframes. The "peak" of the Atlantic hurricane season is typically Sept. 10, though tropica activity increases between mid-August through mid-October.

According to NHC, the first named tropical storm of a season typically happens in mid-to-late June. The first hurricane typically happens in early-to-mid August, while the first major hurricane (Cat. 3 or stronger) happens in late August or early September.

When do the first hurricane season predictions come out?

Colorado State University will issue its first prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season on April 3, 2025. CSU will then issue monthly and two-week forecasts.

NOAA's meteorologists at the Climate Prediction Center will issue their predictions for the upcoming hurricane season in several weeks.

What are this year's tropical storm names?

Here are the tropical cyclone names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Click here to view the pronunciation guide.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

What is the difference between a tropical depression, tropical storm, hurricane, and major hurricane?

Tropical systems are given ratings based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale – which solely relies on a storm's maximum sustained wind speed. It does not account for storm surge, rainfall, or tornadoes, which could add to a storm's level of destruction.

As a tropical system's wind speeds increase (and the storm gets stronger), how it is defined changes. A "major" hurricane develops when it reaches Cat. 3, 4, or 5 status.

Tropical depression: A tropical system that has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph and typically consists of disorganized thunderstorms.

Tropical storm: A tropical system that is better organized and has maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

Category 1 hurricane: 74-95 mph sustained winds

Category 2 hurricane: 96-110 mph sustained winds

Category 3 major hurricane: 111-129 mph sustained winds

Category 4 major hurricane: 130-156 mph sustained winds

Category 5 major hurricane: 157 mph or greater sustained winds

How do you prepare for hurricane season?

It's never too early to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season – or any emergency. It's important to have a plan, have ways to communicate and get emergency information, save and protect important documents, medication, and have extra food and water.

