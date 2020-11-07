Disney’s Magic Kingdom transforms for the holidays

Disney's Magic Kingdom is all decked out for the holidays.

Disney shared some video of the overnight transformation.

Mickey-shaped wreaths replaced Mickey-shaped pumpkins, and a massive Christmas tree stands tall on Main Street.

Workers scurried to make the change from Halloween to Christmas.

Along with the decorations, guests can see several character cavalcades and eat and sip on specialty treats.

For the latest on Disney happenings, visit the Disney Parks Blog.