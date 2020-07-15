Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen Wednesday: What to expect if you’re going

article

Walt Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to the general public on Wednesday after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood Studios opens its gates at 10 a.m. Epcot will reopen at 11 a.m. Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcomed guests back on Saturday.

Disney's water parks remain closed at this time.

Things will look and feel a lot different upon reopening, as new health and safety measures are in place and several changes around the parks have been made.

Some of these changes include:

Capacity will be limited and park hopping will not be allowed.

Guests must already have a ticket and reservation to enter the park.

Guests must wear masks during their visit and their temperature will be checked upon entry. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

While traveling through the park, opportunities to wash and sanitize your hands will be available.

Employees will be cleaning high-traffic areas frequently.

In addition, the parks have made temporary adjustments to promote social distancing:

Physical barriers have been added in select places where it is difficult to maintain strict physical distancing guidelines.

Directional signage has been installed to assist Guests to responsibly move throughout the property. Additionally, ground markings will help promote proper physical distancing when queuing is needed at a location.

It is recommended that guests use cashless payment options, including debit cards, credit cards and Disney Gift Cards. locations. Disney Resort hotel Guests can also use MagicBands to charge their purchase to their Disney Resort hotel folio.

Guests are encouraged to utilize the mobile ordering services feature in the My Disney Experience app.

For Guests with reservations to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will once again be using virtual queue in the My Disney Experience app. As availability allows, guests will have an opportunity at 10 a.m., 1:00 p.m., or 4:00 p.m. to request to join the virtual queue.

All Central Florida theme parks closed earlier this year in an effort to stop the virus's spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.