Disney's Animal Kingdom reveals name of new baby zebra

The newest zebra at Disney's Animal Kingdom now has a name.

Meet Dash.

Keepers gave him that name because of his spunky spirit and a dash on his left shoulder. He's now roaming on the savanna with the rest of the herd.

Last month, guests riding Kilimanjaro Safaris got to witness the birth of Dash, a Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal. Dash is the first zebra born at Walt Disney World this year.

"Estimated to weigh about 65 pounds, the healthy baby boy has long legs and was standing and nuzzling with mom within minutes of birth," Disney Parks Blog reports.

The foal was born as part of the Species Survival Plan program which helps ensure responsible breeding and genetic diversity of hundreds of animal species.

According to Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World is home to three distinct types of zebra: Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Grevy’s zebra and plains zebra.

"Though zebra may all be defined by their stripes, there are distinct stripe patterns that define each type. Hartmann’s mountain and Grevy’s zebras have stripes that stop right at the edge of their bellies, while stripes on common zebras wrap around the whole body. You can tell a Grevy’s zebra from a Hartmann’s mountain zebra by looking at their ears. They are larger on the Grevy’s zebra."

