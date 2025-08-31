Disney World's Cinderella Castle getting new color palette inspired by original design

The Brief Walt Disney World announced a new color palette for Cinderella Castle, inspired by its original design. The refreshed look will feature grays, creams, blues, and gold accents to highlight architectural details. Disney Imagineers say the paint is specially tested for durability to keep the castle picture-perfect for years.



For more than 50 years, Cinderella Castle has stood as the symbol of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, greeting guests at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. Now, Disney Imagineers say the iconic castle is set to receive a fresh new look inspired by its original design.

What we know:

During the "Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles" panel at Destination D23, Imagineers unveiled a rendering of the updated color palette. The new scheme will feature a blend of grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold, aiming to enhance the castle’s architectural details while honoring its timeless appearance.

CREDIT: Disney Parks Blog

Around the world, Disney operates six "Castle parks," each with its own landmark centerpiece. At Walt Disney World, designers say the castle’s signature combination of deep blues and radiant golds was intentionally chosen to capture and reflect the Florida sunshine, giving the structure a shimmering presence from every angle.

Disney’s project team noted that the paint undergoes rigorous UV and weather testing to withstand Central Florida’s intense sun and storms. In hard-to-reach areas such as the rooftops, Imagineers even use automotive-grade paint for its durability. Sheen and gloss are also carefully applied: stonework is finished with lower sheen for a natural look, while spires and gold accents receive a higher gloss to sparkle at sunset.

No timeline was announced for the completion of the repainting, but Disney emphasized that every detail of the update is designed to ensure Cinderella Castle remains a picture-perfect icon for years to come.