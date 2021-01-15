Disney World reps tour Orange County Convention Center vaccination site

Representatives from Walt Disney World toured the coronavirus vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center on Friday.

Calfornia's Disneyland park has been transformed into a vaccination super site in that state. While Disneyland is still closed to visitors, it has the space to accomodate crowds and the facilities to refrigerate thousands of vaccine doses.

"Right now, we’re in discussion with Disney, the local Disney organization, to do their own closed pod," said Orange County Department of Health spokesperson Kent Donahue.

A closed pod, meaning a vaccination location just for Disney employees, similar to one at the University of Central Florida.

"The one at UCF is closed just for those individuals at their facility or their organization. Orange County Public Schools will be a closed pod, so it’s just for the organizations."

Donahue said the Disney teams watched everything from start to finish.

"They saw this whole process -- the registration, how it’s moved from station to station, how our staff works. All the logistics."

Thousands of Disney employees have been laid off since the start of the pandemic.

Corine Vallentine, 75, received her coroanvirus vaccine on Friday and is glad to see businesses looking out for thier employees.

"However they can get it out. The fastest they can get it out to the most people. This is very organized. I’m very impressed."

"It's all in an effort to expand the governor’s initiative to give the vaccine," Donahue added.

We reached out to a Disney World spokesperson but we did not hear back before the publication of this story.

