4 new Disney World experiences coming this summer, longer park hours

The Brief From May 27 through September 1, 2025, Disney World will present limited-time experiences for younger kids in the theme parks. Kids can look forward to pop-up entertainment, added features in kid zones and more time with fan-favorite Disney characters.



Walt Disney World Resort intends on elevating the magical experience for kids visiting the parks this summer. For a few months, Disney will be offering limited-time experiences catered to younger guests, like new kid zone features and longer park hours.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

New experiences coming to the park?

What we know:

Families can anticipate new activities in kid zones, more interactions with Disney characters and pop-up entertainment offerings.

For those visiting Magic Kingdom and EPCOT this summer, here are a few things to expect.

Kid zones with added fun in Storybook Circus and Tomorrowland with Stitch (Magic Kingdom)

The ultimate game party and play space featuring Goofy at CommuniCore Hall (EPCOT)

Disney characters out in the park earlier than normal for Disney Resort hotel guests

Theme parks open for longer hours during the summer

How long will the summer fun last?

The magic will last from May 27 through September 1, 2025.

Younger guests will get to enjoy more games, music, dancing and other adventures thanks to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Other Walt Disney updates:

On Wednesday, Disney announced new upgrades for the Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin attraction in Magic Kingdom.

The new upgrades will include a new show scene, updated ride vehicles and gameplay enhancements. Disney officials said the attraction will temporarily close in August and reopen next year.

New upgrades at Disney's Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin: Here's what we know

Disney also unveiled four new summer deals for guests to enjoy. One of these deals includes 3-day or more standard park tickets for half the price (50% off) for children ages 3 through 9 years old.

That deal is available for visits beginning May 27 through September 20, 2025, Disney officials said in a news release.

Disney World in Florida announces summer deals, including half-price admission for kids

