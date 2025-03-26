Disney World in Florida announces summer deals, including half-price admission for kids

The Brief Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled its latest summer offerings, featuring 50% off 3-day or longer kids' tickets, two exciting new shows, and the return of a nighttime parade—the first in nearly 10 years at the park.

With summer just around the corner, Walt Disney World in Florida is gearing up for an exciting season full of new experiences and special offers.

Disney offers half-price kids' admission and 3-day park discounts

What we know:

Starting Thursday, March 27, Disney World guests can purchase a 3-day or more standard park ticket for half the price (50% off) for children ages 3 through 9 years old.

That deal is available for visits beginning May 27 through September 20, 2025, Disney officials said in a news release.

Additionally, guests can purchase a 3-day, 3-park ticket starting at $89 per day ($267 total, plus tax) for visits from April 6 through September 22, 2025. This ticket grants admission to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney unveils two new shows, nighttime parade for summer 2025

On May 27, two exciting new shows will premiere: The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, bringing the beloved Disney classic to life on stage, and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, where the audience will help decide which villain has been treated the most unfairly.

Later this summer, Disney officials said Magic Kingdom will debut the Disney Starlight nighttime parade, featuring characters from "Peter Pan," "Encanto," "Frozen," and more, marking the return of Disney World’s first nighttime parade in nearly a decade.

Free dining plan deal returns

According to Disney, guests can get a free dining plan with a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day (or longer) package at select Disney Resort hotels, including a Park Hopper ticket, for stays from June 29 to December 22, 2025.

For more information, visit Disney World's website at DisneyWorld.com/Offers.

Where is Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World Resort is an American entertainment resort complex located about 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida.

The resort encompasses parts of Orange and Osceola counties, and includes the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake.

The resort is accessible from Central Florida's Interstate 4 via various exits.

The resort features four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

