Disney World issues Croc advisory for Florida resort guests

A recent Croc controversy has emerged at Disney World concerning the popular footwear.

While not an outright ban, the Florida resort has issued what it terms a Croc advisory, discouraging visitors from wearing Crocs on escalators due to safety concerns.

Reportedly, Disney World has experienced incidents involving Crocs becoming entangled and causing disruptions to escalator operations. To address this, stickers depicting a red line across an image of a Croc have been placed on escalators throughout the park, serving as a visual reminder of the advisory.

The issue gained widespread attention after an online article highlighted the park's precautionary measures.

Michele Atwood of The Main Street Mouse noted that while she hasn't witnessed enforcement of the advisory, it's seen as a safety step, particularly for children who may not lift their feet properly on escalators.

"I think it's a precaution," she said. Maybe if it's a child, you know, they don't pick up their feet on the escalator, and it's possible that it could get stuck because it's such lightweight rubber. But I have not seen it as a problem."

According to information from a Disney forum, Crocs are permitted within the park premises and on all rides. However, the advisory stipulates that Crocs should not be worn on escalators inside the Land Pavilion at Epcot, on the way to parking garages at Disney Springs, or elsewhere with escalator access. Visitors are advised to opt for stairs, elevators, or alternative footwear choices in such areas.

In summary, while visitors are allowed to wear Crocs, sandals, or sneakers within the park, the advisory suggests caution regarding their use on escalators for safety reasons.