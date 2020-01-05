Disney World, Disneyland now offering 'Baby Yoda'-inspired cocktails — but only if you know where to look

article

Catching on to the idea, everyone is…

Following the debut of multiple “Baby Yoda”-inspired cocktails, eateries at both Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., are apparently jumping on the bandwagon with their own little green libations.

The drinks, which are crafted to resemble the breakout character from “The Mandalorian,” have since been spotted at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Disney’s Polynesian Village in Walt Disney World and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland, as first noted by The Orange County Register.

“This is a great example of just how creative and passionate our cast members [employees] are,” a Disneyland representative said in a statement to the outlet.

Disneyland guests on social media say they aren’t sure of exactly how the cocktail is made -- bartenders at the Enchanted Tiki Bar apparently made the drinks at customers’ requests -- but one did notice distinct pineapple and coconut flavors, they said.

Photos also indicate that the drink comes with blueberry “eyeballs” and lime wedge “ears.” It’s also wrapped in a cocktail napkin, to simulate the robe worn by Baby Yoda, or “The Child,” as he’s somewhat more officially known.

“Baby Yoda,” a breakout star from “The Mandalorian,” will soon have merchandise available and it will likely be just in time for the holidays, a report said. (Photo: Disney+)

The same Instagram user also suggested that, when ordering, patrons should ask the bartenders for the “the Baby Yoda drink,” as the cocktail does not appear on any official menu.

The Disney Parks weren’t the first to attempt a Baby Yoda-inspired cocktail.

In mid-December, Phoenix’s Lux Central bar debuted its own version (at a customer’s request), made with gin, pear brandy, matcha powder, lime juice and egg white. It was also garnished with two apple-slice “ears” and came in a paper-bag “robe.”

The Sheridan Room in Minneapolis, too, debuted a “Baby Yoda gimlet” made with gin, lime juice and simple syrup, and garnished with brandied-cherry “eyes” and lime wedge “ears.” Much like the cocktails served at Disney Parks, it also came with a napkin “robe.”

Despite cribbing the idea for their own bars, however, the Disney Parks have oddly remained firm in the fact that they will not be adopting Baby Yoda-inspired signage for their baby-changing facilities, despite it being an adorable thing patrons have suggested they do.

