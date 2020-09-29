Disney to lay off nearly 6,700 non-union workers in Central Florida

article

About 6,700 Walt Disney World non-union employees are losing their jobs in December, Disney announced Tuesday.

This is the first indicator of about how many Central Florida Disney employees would be affected after the company announced massive layoffs of 28,000 workers.

The layoffs begin Dec. 4.

The Services Trade Council Union provided this statement to FOX 35 News regarding the layoffs:

"The 6 unions of the Service Trades Council Union represent 43,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World. We were disappointed to learn that the Covid-19 crisis has led Disney to make the decision to layoff Cast Members. Unlike at the other theme parks and hotels in Central Florida, Disney workers have a voice at the table because of our Union. We have begun negotiations with the Company about this news and its impact to Union members. How many full-time and part-time Cast Members will be affected, how long health insurance and recall rights will continue and many other issues crucial to Cast Members are on the table.As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify our members. At this time, we have no additional comment."

Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers total in its parks division in California and Florida.

Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to nonunion hourly workers, Disney officials said.

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

The company announced in a statement on Tuesday,.

Ferry boats and monorails operate during the official re-opening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney opened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday w Expand

"In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic – exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen – we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits," said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro.

Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time, according to D’Amaro.

"Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal. Our cast members have always been key to our success, playing a valued and important role in delivering a world-class experience, and we look forward to providing opportunities where we can for them to return,” D’Amaro added.

"We were disappointed to learn that the COVID-19 crisis has led Disney to make the decision to lay off Cast Members. Unlike at the other theme parks and hotels in Central Florida, Disney workers have a voice at the table because of our Union," read a statement from the Service Trades Council Union, which represents approximately 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World.

The union says it has begun negotiations with Disney about layoffs and its impact on union members.

"How many full-time and part-time Cast Members will be affected, how long health insurance and recall rights will continue and many other issues crucial to Cast Members are on the table. As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify our members."