Disney World offers new ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents

If you're envisioning your upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort, there's an exclusive 2024 ticket promotion tailored specifically for Florida residents.

Starting on Jan. 11, Florida residents can experience the magic at Disney World with a 2-day ticket for $199 (plus tax) or a 3-day ticket for $219 (plus tax).

MORE DISNEY HEADLINES:

The special Disney Thrills Ticket can be used beginning Jan. 11 through March 15, 2024, with an advance park reservation, theme park officials said.

Tickets are valid for use on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, allowing you to enjoy the fun at your own pace!

To learn more about the deal, click here.