Epcot visitor chugged beers, almost fell off Disney Skyliner platform, deputy says

article

A guest at Walt Disney World's Epcot park was arrested after deputies said he caused a disturbance, possibly endangering himself and others during the Food and Wine Festival.

According to park security and a deputy, Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was being very loud and stumbling around the American Adventure Pavilion after witnesses said he quickly chugged down two beers in approximately 30 seconds.

"We observed the subject shaking everyone's hand in line, high-fiving people, and was stumbling while in the line," a deputy wrote in an arrest report.

A few minutes later, Holderby was involved in a verbal argument with members of his party near the Japan Pavilion, the deputy wrote. By the time Holderby arrived at the Morocco Pavilion, park security asked him to leave.

"We followed Holderby to the International Gateway exit while he took his shirt off and continued asking what he had done wrong," the report read.

As Holderby headed toward the Disney Skyliner gondolas, he continued to yell and ask what he did wrong, according to the deputy.

"Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed," the deputy wrote. "While attempting to get him onto the physical gondola car, he wouldn't initially get in and was dangerously close to falling into the area beneath where the attraction operates."

Park staff said they stopped the entire transportation system for Holderby's safety, "inconveniencing and delaying all other riders."

A deputy said after multiple warnings, Holderby was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.