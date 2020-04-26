Disney offers free animation classes online as the coronavirus pandemic continues

article

Stuck at home and looking for something to do? Disney has got your back.

Disney has a free series of animation courses on its YouTube channel, teaching how iconic characters like Minnie Mouse, Elsa, and many more can be drawn.

The classes are led by Disney animations and range from 10 to 30 minutes long.

For example, Animation Academy Artist Heather Worley shows how you can draw the Genie from Aladdin.

A study done in 2016 showed that drawing serves as a distraction from sadness. The activity yielded improved moods after being sad.

