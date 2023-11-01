Disney offers first look at merchandise for 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Stream FOX 35 News:

FOX 35 is getting a first look at some of the runDisney merchandise that Walt Disney World Resort will be offering during this year’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

runDisney currently offers five themed weekends that take place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. This year’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5 and is expected to draw thousands of participants and their families to Central Florida.

Disney has released images of some of the items that will go on sale at the Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. For more information, visit the runDisney website.

Walt Disney World has unveiled the highly anticipated runDisney Core Merchandise and the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend merchandise. [Credit: Disney]






