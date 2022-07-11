Disney launches new app to help people find their cars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

article

Have you ever lost your car in the parking lot after a fun day at a Disney park? There's now an app – for that.

Disney guests will soon find a new feature inside the "My Disney Experience" and "Disneyland" mobile apps, called "Car Locator."

Using location services and Bluetooth, the app will help save location details on where people parked. It's part of a new partnership with State Farm.

It will be first unveiled at Walt Disney World's four theme parks over the summer, and at Disneyland Resort in California later this year, according to the official Disney Parks Blog. It will also be available at Disney Springs, all of Disney's water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.