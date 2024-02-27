Disney World is offering free water park access, but there's a catch

Walt Disney World fans – get your swimsuits ready!

Starting next year, guests arriving at any of Disney's resort hotels will get complimentary admission to either Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park or Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park on their check-in day, according to the theme park's website.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is set to reopen March 19, 2023 with swells of totally tropical fun, including the return of the vibrant late-night party, H2O Glow After Hours, at the paradise-themed water park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Expand

The perk is exclusive to those staying at one of their resorts with a check-in date from Jan. 1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2025. Every guest must also be included on the room reservation to access a water park for free.

Though a park reservation is not required at either water park, guests are encouraged to check water park operating hours closer to their 2025 arrival to plan for their check-in day.