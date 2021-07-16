Disney Dream test cruise ready to set sail from Port Canaveral

Hundreds of Disney Cruise Line employees will be onboard the Disney Dream this weekend, all playing the role of "passengers."

The cruise ship is harbored at Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal Eight. The passengers will begin boarding the ship between 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The ship will depart an hour later at 4 p.m.

The Disney Dream's previously scheduled test sailing in late June was canceled after five out of nearly 600 crew members on the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise ship Mardi Gras is also ready to set sail in two weeks. That will be the first paid passenger cruise at Port Canaveral.

