What happened at Lake Nona Middle School? Multiple law enforcement agencies respond

The Brief The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Wednesday evening about a possible armed individual. Officers conducted a search of the property. Several law enforcement vehicles were seen outside the school.



What we know:

The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4. Around 5 p.m., multiple police vehicles were outside Lake Nona Middle School, on Narcoossee Road.

The law enforcement agencies investigated a report of a possibly armed individual on the campus.

After securing the school and conducting a thorough search, no armed individual was found, authorities said.

Additionally, no injuries were reported.

