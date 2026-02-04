Expand / Collapse search

What happened at Lake Nona Middle School? Multiple law enforcement agencies respond

Published  February 4, 2026 6:52pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers searched Lake Nona Middle School after receiving a report of a possible armed individual. 

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4. Around 5 p.m., multiple police vehicles were outside Lake Nona Middle School, on Narcoossee Road.

The law enforcement agencies investigated a report of a possibly armed individual on the campus. 

After securing the school and conducting a thorough search, no armed individual was found, authorities said. 

Additionally, no injuries were reported. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department. 

