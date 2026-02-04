What happened at Lake Nona Middle School? Multiple law enforcement agencies respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers searched Lake Nona Middle School after receiving a report of a possible armed individual.
The Orlando Police Department responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4. Around 5 p.m., multiple police vehicles were outside Lake Nona Middle School, on Narcoossee Road.
The law enforcement agencies investigated a report of a possibly armed individual on the campus.
After securing the school and conducting a thorough search, no armed individual was found, authorities said.
Additionally, no injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.