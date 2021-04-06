Disney Cruise Line suspends sailings through June 2021

article

Disney Cruise Line announced that they are suspending all voyages through June 2021.

"We are carefully reviewing the recently released guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working toward resuming operations," they said. "As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we are cancelling all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings departing through June 2021."

In addition, the Disney Magic European Season sailings have been canceled through September 18, 2021. Canadian departures are canceled until February 28, 2022, too.

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line aims to set sail this summer, looks to ask for proof of vaccination from passengers

Disney Cruise Line said that those on affected sailings and who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit for a future sailing or a full refund. Those who have not been paid in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. If you booked through a travel agent, contact them directly with questions.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.