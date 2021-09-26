Disney Cruise Line faces $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual assault of 3-year-old girl

article

The Vermont parents of a 3-year-old girl have filed a $20 million lawsuit against Disney Cruise Line after claiming another passenger sexually assaulted their child and that the cruise staff did nothing.

FOX Television Stations obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Orlando division.

The lawsuit said the parents, listed as John and Jane Doe, and their minor child, listed as R.V., took part in a seven-day cruise in January 2020. The parents enrolled their toddler in the Disney cruise ship’s Oceaneer Club daycare facility.

RELATED: Floyd County youth pastor arrested for child molestation, more victims possible, police say

The lawsuit alleged that on Jan. 9, R.V. was in a small room with seven other children when she was "physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child, who was also a passenger on the cruise."

The parents further alleged that their child was "excessively groped" while cruise staff entered the room but failed to recognize what was happening. The parents also alleged that the incident happened in plain view in front of a Disney crew member and that other staff members failed to notify the parents of the assault.

Court documents did not explain how the parents learned of the alleged sexual assault.

The parents are suing the company for five counts of negligence against Magical Cruise Company, another name for Disney Cruise Line.

RELATED: Former Roswell charter school teacher arrested for child rape

A summons was issued to Margaret C. Giacalone, the Magical Cruise Company’s Registered Agent, to appear in court as a result of the lawsuit.

The parents are being represented by Michael A Winkleman, Esq. of Miami.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Disney Cruise Line for a statement and is awaiting a response. The company previously told the Miami Herald the "lawsuit is wholly without merit."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





