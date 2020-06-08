Disney Cruise Line extends sailing cancellations

article

Disney Cruise Line has suspended:

Disney Magic sailings through October 2, 2020

Disney Wonder sailings through September 14, 2020

Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailings through July 27, 2020

Guests booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney Magic

June 6-13

June 13-22

June 22-July 1

July 1-13

July 13-18

July 18-25

July 25-Aug. 5

Aug. 5-13

Aug. 13-20

Aug. 20–30

Aug. 30- Sept. 6

Sept. 6-13

Sept. 13-18

Oct. 2-12

Advertisement



Disney Wonder

June 1-8

June 8-15

June 15-22

June 22-29

June 29-July 6

July 6-13

July 13-20

July 20-27

July 27-Aug. 3

Aug. 3-10

Aug. 10-17

Aug. 17-24

Aug. 31-Sept. 7

Sept. 7-14

Sept. 14-18



Disney Dream

June 1-5

June 5-8

June 8-12

June 12-17

June 17-21

June 21-26

June 26-July 1

July 1-5

July 5-10

July 10-13

July 13-17

July 17-20

July 20-24

July 24-27

July 27-31