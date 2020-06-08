Disney Cruise Line extends sailing cancellations
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Disney Cruise Line has suspended:
- Disney Magic sailings through October 2, 2020
- Disney Wonder sailings through September 14, 2020
- Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailings through July 27, 2020
Guests booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.
Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.
Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.
Below is a list of impacted sailings:
Disney Magic
June 6-13
June 13-22
June 22-July 1
July 1-13
July 13-18
July 18-25
July 25-Aug. 5
Aug. 5-13
Aug. 13-20
Aug. 20–30
Aug. 30- Sept. 6
Sept. 6-13
Sept. 13-18
Oct. 2-12
Advertisement
Disney Wonder
June 1-8
June 8-15
June 15-22
June 22-29
June 29-July 6
July 6-13
July 13-20
July 20-27
July 27-Aug. 3
Aug. 3-10
Aug. 10-17
Aug. 17-24
Aug. 31-Sept. 7
Sept. 7-14
Sept. 14-18
Disney Dream
June 1-5
June 5-8
June 8-12
June 12-17
June 17-21
June 21-26
June 26-July 1
July 1-5
July 5-10
July 10-13
July 13-17
July 17-20
July 20-24
July 24-27
July 27-31
Disney Fantasy
May 30-June 6
June 6-13
June 13-20
June 20-27
June 27-July 6
July 6-11
July 11-18
July 18-25
July 25-Aug. 1