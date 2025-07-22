Disney bringing new animation-inspired experience to Hollywood Studios

The Brief Walt Disney World has announced its plans to bring a brand-new animation experience to life at Hollywood Studios. "The Magic of Disney Animation" will open in 2026 in the current home of the "Star Wars: Launch Bay." In preparation for the transformation, Disney leaders said the "Animation Courtyard" and "Disney Jr. Play and Dance!" will close beginning Sept. 25.



Walt Disney World has announced its plans to bring a brand-new animation experience to life at Hollywood Studios.

Here's everything we know about the new experience, when it's expected to open and what comes next for the theme park giant.

‘The Magic of Disney Animation’

What we know:

Disney officials have announced their plans for a new family experience at Hollywood Studios: "The Magic of Disney Animation."

The new experience will be housed in a building reminiscent of the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building and will be inspired by the Emmy Award-winning short film "Once Upon A Studio."

Disney leaders said the new experience will be "a place where kids and kids at heart can laugh, draw, dream and explore animated new experiences."

Mickey’s iconic sorcerer's hat will top the planned building, just like the one in California. The newly reimagined space begins as though the animators have temporarily stepped away, but the building is still buzzing with activity as the characters have come to life, and they’re ready to play!

Inside, guests will have the opportunity to interact with and explore silly takes on the iconic Disney Animation headquarters, including the many different studio departments. Visitors will be joined by familiar fan favorites along the way to create the fun adventures.

Walt Disney World is planning to soon open a new animation-inspired experience. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

Portraits will also come to life, and guests will find inspiration with a short film and even pencil in some time to learn how to draw personal character sketches.

The youngest of animators can explore the "Drawn to Wonderland" playground filled with an oversized flower garden with musical instruments, a Mad Tea Party playset and a Tulgey Wood exploration area, all inspired by the original "Alice in Wonderland" concept art by Disney Legend Mary Blair.

While exploring the studio grounds and courtyard area, families can also take a break to play, relax or snack on tasty treats under lush trees.

When and where will the new experience open?

Timeline:

The current home of the "Star Wars: Launch Bay" will soon be transformed to house the new animation experience.

In preparation for the transformation, Disney leaders said the "Animation Courtyard" and "Disney Jr. Play and Dance!" will close beginning Sept. 25. During this time, guests will still be able to go under the sea with Ariel in "The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" and enjoy the exhibits and film presentation at Walt Disney Presents.

Disney officials are hoping to open the new experience in 2026.

Walt Disney World is planning to open "The Magic of Disney Animation" in 2026.(Credit: Walt Disney World)