Discovery Cove invites the public to name new flamingo chick

Discovery Cove is showing off their newest baby flamingo as they celebrate National Flamingo Day, and they want you to help name it.

The newest Caribbean Flamingo chick hatched on May 22 to mom Abby and dad LJ, the SeaWorld-related attraction announced Friday.

The public is being invited by the park to name the newest chick by following their Instagram account, @DiscoveryCove. Voting is taking place June 24-28.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Discovery Cove)

The chick is white-colored at the moment, but should be completely pink in two to three years.