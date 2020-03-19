Disappointed would-be Disney World visitor stages homespun parade

When Disney closed its theme parks on March 16 at the advice of global health officials to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, one plucky fan who had planned a vacation to Disney World decided to recreate a Magic Kingdom parade in her home.

Lindsay Watts Brightman of Providence, Rhode Island, shared this video of her homemade Festival of Fantasy parade after her trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was canceled.

Determined to keep the magic alive, she pulls toys and books across the floor in front of a fold-up model of Cinderella’s castle as the parade’s soundtrack plays.

Walt Disney World Resort operations are expected to resume at the end of the month, the company said.