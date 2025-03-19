Mysterious ice chunk crashes through roof of Florida home. Did it come from a plane?

The Brief The FAA says there's no evidence that the ice chunk that crashed into a Central Florida home in February came from an aircraft. Officials initially thought it might have resulted from a water leak on a plane, which could freeze and fall off as the aircraft descended and the temperature warmed.



In February, a mysterious ice chunk plummeted through the roof of a home in Central Florida, leaving both the homeowners and experts scratching their heads.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the origins of the ice remained a mystery.

A large chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of a home on Seattle Trail in Flagler County, officials said.

To get to the bottom of it, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stepped in to investigate. Here's what they discovered.

FAA: No signs that the ice fell from a plane

What they're saying:

Officials initially thought the ice chunk might have resulted from a water leak on a plane, which could freeze and fall off as the aircraft descended and the temperature warmed.

However, on Wednesday, the FAA stated that the agency contacted all airlines operating flights in the Flagler County area at the time of the incident. After their investigation, they found no evidence to suggest that the ice chunk came from a plane.

"Inspections of those aircraft did not find evidence of water leaks that could have caused ice to form on the outside of the aircraft," a FAA spokesperson said in a statement obtained by FOX 35 News.

Where did the ice come from?

The origin of the ice remains a mystery.

The backstory:

A large chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of a residence on Seattle Trail in Palm Coast, Florida in February.

Firefighters responded to the home after a neighbor reported hearing a loud noise and finding ice on the ground. No one was injured.

