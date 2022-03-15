Diapers to be tax-free in Florida starting July 1

article

A bill making diapers tax-free in the state of Florida has been approved.

SB 246 was approved on the last day of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Fla., who filed the legislation, celebrated the passage in a tweet on Monday.

"Since I was elected to the@FLSenate in 2016, I have been fighting to eliminate the diaper tax for Florida’s families. After years of hard work, I am proud to share that the 2022 state budget - as approved today - finally includes the removal of the sales tax on diapers."

According to WPTV, items included in the tax exemption include:

Single-use diapers and reusable diapers

Reusable diaper inserts

Clothing and shoes for children ages 5 or younger.

The bill goes into effect July 1, 2022.

