Detectives use heart monitor GPS to locate body of murder victim in Florida compound

A heart monitor helped lead detectives to a murder victim's body at the compound. The monitor no longer registered a heartbeat, so investigators know the exact moment Nicholas Mitchell died.

New documents show Mitchell was last seen on surveillance video getting gas at a Circle K on Malabar Road around 5 a.m. on August 30. He was approached by two suspects. Then one of the suspects drove away with Mitchell in his BMW, while the third followed in another vehicle. The suspects are claiming they all agreed to drag race at the compound, but the victim’s roommate isn’t convinced.

"I don’t want to go to a gas station alone. You go to a gas station alone. You could be a victim," said Nick Bauer, who’s the victim’s roommate and friend. "A gas station can be a carjacking center."

Bauer lived with Mitchell for three years and was the one who reported him missing. He says he knew something was wrong when he hadn’t heard from the 30-year-old in a day.

"If he was going to go somewhere he’d call. Even when he was on the other coast, he’d call back here because we were like family here for him," Bauer added.

MORE HEADLINES:

Newly filed court documents are revealing how Mitchell’s body ended up in the compound. A suspect now in custody, Rene Lemos, told Palm Bay police they were racing at the compound in Mitchell’s BMW. At one point she says - she wasn’t near Mitchell or her boyfriend and other suspect, Robert Lanning III.

When Lemos found Lanning, he told her he shot Mitchell, and they left, according to court documents.

"I’m just hoping they are treated like the murderers that they are," Bauer said.

Police found Mitchell’s body with a gunshot wound. His ID, two phones, wallet, and white BMW were all missing, but his heart monitor, which had a GPS on it was still on him.

Detectives say the last reading on the monitor came from the compound.

"His heart was having trouble, and he had a heart monitor on him at the time he got carjacked and shot," Bauer said. "I’m not positive that he was killed at the compound, but I am positive he was killed in the car because the detective said the car is just full of blood."

Bauer says Mitchell loved antique cars and even won awards for his collection. It was something they had in common and Bauer says he didn't deserve to die.

"He was possessed by doing fundraising for people, all around. Whether it was dogs, or people, or food, he was always working at fundraising. He was a really generous guy," his roommate concluded.

Police say the couple left Florida in Mitchell’s BMW soon after the alleged murder. One was arrested in Georgia and the other in Alabama.

Lemos is behind bars in Brevard County, at last check, and Lanning still needs to be extradited to Florida.